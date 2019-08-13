Allegiant Expands With 24 New Nonstop Routes
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 13, 2019
Allegiant Air is expanding its network ahead of the busy holiday travel period by adding 24 new seasonal and year-round nonstop routes that include a return to Palm Beach, Florida and Fort Collins, Colorado.
Routes to and from Palm Beach will include Pittsburgh (November 14); Charlotte, North Carolina (November 15); Knoxville, Tennessee (November 15); Indianapolis (November 21); Asheville, North Carolina (November 25) and Cincinnati (November 25). All six routes will operate year-round with fares starting as low as $49 one way.
Allegiant will also launch year-round service between Fort Collins and Las Vegas and Phoenix beginning November 21 and November 22, respectively.
Additionally, the budget carrier will launch five seasonal routes from Punta Gorda, Florida, including Elmira, New York (November 13); Charleston, South Carolina (November 14); Memphis, Tennessee (November 15); Norfolk, Virginia (November 15) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (November 15).
Allegiant will fly year-round between Sarasota, Florida and Knoxville beginning November 21 and will add seasonal service between Sarasota and St. Louis, Missouri (November 15); Des Moines, Iowa (November 23); Rockford, Illinois (November 23); Flint, Michigan (November 24); Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 24); Louisville, Kentucky (November 25) and South Bend, Indiana (November 25).
Year-round service between Phoenix and Traverse City, Michigan will begin November 13 while seasonal flights between Phoenix and Bentonville, Arkansas will launch November 14, the same day Allegiant kicks off seasonal service between Tucson, Arizona and Indianapolis.
Flights will typically be offered twice a week. Travelers looking to take advantage of low introductory fares should avoid flying so close to the holidays or other peak travel periods this winter.
