Last updated: 02:01 PM ET, Fri July 17 2020

American Airlines Introduces New Touchless Check-In, In-Flight Wi-Fi Portal

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke July 17, 2020

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines is rolling out new technology designed to enhance the customer experience while keeping passengers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the airline introduced a new touchless check-in experience allowing travelers to reach their gate without having to make contact with the kiosk screen.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
More airlines are requiring travelers to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic

Travel Industry Outlines Relief Needs

Impacting Travel
Rocky beach in Negril, Jamaica

Jamaica Announces Newly Revised Measures for International...

Destination & Tourism
Tulum

Mexican Municipality Issuing Fines, Prison Time for Not...

Impacting Travel
Traveler wearing a face mask at the airport

A Guide to Traveling With a Face Mask

Features & Advice

Customers traveling domestically on a single itinerary who want to check luggage can simply indicate how many bags they plan to check on the American Airlines app or at aa.com. Customers can then scan their boarding pass, whether printed or from their phone, to automatically print the bag tags.

The new touchless technology will be in place at more than 230 airports.

The airline also recently began the phased launch of a new in-flight Wi-Fi portal, aainflight.com, which provides for a smoother sign-on process. Passengers can use their AAdvantage credentials and stored credit card information to purchase flight passes for internet access on flights equipped with Gogo and Viasat internet services; use their existing Gogo Wi-Fi subscription on Gogo and Viasat flights or purchase individual flight passes as a guest.

American eventually plans to introduce the American Airlines Wi-Fi Subscription Plan but will share additional details at a later date.

The airline continues to frequently disinfect aircraft and customer lounges as well as gate areas, ticket counters, service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms. Still, American is not among those carriers blocking seats and limiting capacity to allow for better physical distancing on board this summer.

For more information on American Airlines, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS