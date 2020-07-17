American Airlines Introduces New Touchless Check-In, In-Flight Wi-Fi Portal
American Airlines is rolling out new technology designed to enhance the customer experience while keeping passengers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the airline introduced a new touchless check-in experience allowing travelers to reach their gate without having to make contact with the kiosk screen.
Customers traveling domestically on a single itinerary who want to check luggage can simply indicate how many bags they plan to check on the American Airlines app or at aa.com. Customers can then scan their boarding pass, whether printed or from their phone, to automatically print the bag tags.
The new touchless technology will be in place at more than 230 airports.
The airline also recently began the phased launch of a new in-flight Wi-Fi portal, aainflight.com, which provides for a smoother sign-on process. Passengers can use their AAdvantage credentials and stored credit card information to purchase flight passes for internet access on flights equipped with Gogo and Viasat internet services; use their existing Gogo Wi-Fi subscription on Gogo and Viasat flights or purchase individual flight passes as a guest.
American eventually plans to introduce the American Airlines Wi-Fi Subscription Plan but will share additional details at a later date.
The airline continues to frequently disinfect aircraft and customer lounges as well as gate areas, ticket counters, service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms. Still, American is not among those carriers blocking seats and limiting capacity to allow for better physical distancing on board this summer.
