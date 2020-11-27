American Airlines Offers Deals for Black Friday
November 27, 2020
American Airlines is offering a few deals to help travelers save this Black Friday.
Starting on November 27 to December 1, 2020, book a flight for travel through March 31, 2021, and receive a promotional discount of up to 20 percent off for future travel.
Travelers can also buy, gift and transfer miles this holiday season.
American is offering savings up to 50 percent when you buy or gift miles from November 27 to November 30, 2020. American also will increase the annual mileage purchase cap to 200,000 miles during this promotion, so customers can buy even more miles and get to where they need to go quicker.
AAVacations also has discounts. Through December 9, use the promotion code THANKS2020 when booking on AAVacations to take part in a secret sale.
Choose any destination and the savings will be revealed at checkout before purchase. Or, during the same period, get $250 off any package of at least $2,500 or more with a three-night stay with the code THANKS250. Offers cannot be combined but do apply to hotels and destinations systemwide.
American Airlines is committed to keeping travelers safe with its Clean Commitment and offering ways to access pre-flight COVID-19 testing. Details can be found on the company's website.
