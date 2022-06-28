American Airlines Regional Carrier Offering Pilots Triple Pay
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2022
There’s no doubt that regional airlines have borne the brunt of the pilot shortage this year as the large commercial carriers have reached down into their ranks to pluck pilots to fill their needs, leaving the regionals short-handed.
To that end, American Airlines is using a less-than-novel approach to entice pilots to pick up more shifts on its regional carrier Envoy Airlines.
Money.
Envoy is offering pilots triple pay if they pick up open shifts during the month of July, considered the peak summer travel season, to avoid any further delays, cancellations and disruptions.
“Super critical coverage has been declared for” July 2 to 31 for all bases, according to a note sent to Envoy pilots on Monday that was seen by CNBC. “Any open time flown during this time frame will be paid at 300%. Thank you in advance for your help.”
The carrier cautioned that open trips will not be available every day, but Envoy would still like to cover its bases.
“As part of the proactive strategy to run a reliable schedule during the peak summer travel season, Envoy is offering pilots triple pay to pick up uncovered trips on their days off in the month of July,” the carrier said. “This will only be offered if there are open trips available, and currently Envoy is fully covered with its flight schedule this summer.”
It remains to be seen, however, whether being “fully covered” means standing up to the overwhelming demand in air travel as the long Fourth of July holiday travel weekend approaches.
