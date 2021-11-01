Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Mon November 01 2021

American Airlines Suffers Fourth Straight Day of Cancellations

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 01, 2021

American Airlines jets at Los Angeles International Airport
American Airlines jets at Los Angeles International Airport. (photo via Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines is suffering through a fourth consecutive day of flight cancellations and delays.

The carrier has canceled between 250 and 300 flights so far this morning, Monday, November 1, and delayed nearly 200 as of 10 a.m., according to CNN. The network used data from the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

It’s been a disastrous weekend for the carrier, which said the issues stem from a combination of bad weather at its main hub in Dallas-Fort Worth and a severe staffing shortage.

Since Friday, American has been forced to now cancel nearly 2,000 flights – including 1,000 on Sunday alone – and delayed nearly 1,200 more.

So far during the four-day span, one in every 10 American Airlines flights has been canceled.

American Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told employees in a memo this weekend that other factors included bad weather in other cities and a reduction in available runways at DFW from five to two.

As a result, American was inhibited from getting flight crews into place at various airports, causing cancellations and delays.

The airline is hoping the situation is rectified soon.

Rich Thomaselli
