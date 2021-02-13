Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Sat February 13 2021

Another Airline Vaccinates All Relevant Staff

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 13, 2021

An El Al Airlines Boeing 777 taxis at JFK Airport.
(photo via rypson / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

There’s another airline in the world that has already vaccinated all of its relevant staff for the coronavirus, and neither one is a U.S. carrier.

Israel’s El Al Airlines says that all employees who come into contact with passengers have now received the Pfizer vaccine to fight COVID-19, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Etihad said all of its employees have taken the inoculation.

That includes flight attendants, security personnel, pilots and other service personnel who are inoculated against the virus.

Earlier this week, El Al was awarded the contract to fly emergency flights between Israel and New York, and Israel and Dubai, although Jerusalem’s main airport, David Ben-Gurion, is shut down until Sunday, February 21, to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Other Israeli airlines have also said they are being proactive with the vaccinations. El Al's local competitor, Israir, said 95 percent of its pilots received the dose of the vaccine.

Another airline, Arkia Israeli Airlines, announced around 70 percent of its employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rich Thomaselli
