Avelo Airlines Expands to East Coast
May 07, 2021
Brand-new Avelo Airlines just celebrated its launch on the West Coast with flights from Burbank, California, to Wine Country and is following up with an announcement of a new base for operations on the East Coast.
Avelo’s first East Coast hub will be at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo will operate single-class, fuel-efficient 737-700 NextGen aircraft at HVN, connecting southern Connecticut to soon-to-be-announced destinations.
“We are very excited to partner with HVN as we begin to build our East Coast operations. Our surprisingly low fares and refreshingly smooth travel experience are sure to be embraced by residents of Southern Connecticut,” said chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Tweed New Haven has enormous potential, and our first East Coast base is great news for Avelo, New Haven, East Haven and other local communities.”
Avelo will be investing approximately $1.2 million into upgrades at HVN and will employ more than 100 crew members. Avelo’s investment is part of a $100 million project for a new terminal and extended runway at HVN spearheaded by airport operator Avports that will result in the overall creation of up to 11,000 jobs in the area.
“It is critically important for us to work with partners who share our ideals to maintain the convenience that people love about Tweed New Haven while respecting the existing character of the local cities and their communities that we serve,” said Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport Authority. “We cannot imagine a better air partner to do this with than Avelo, as an airline that prioritizes people with a culture of service.”
