Better Business Bureau Issues Warning About Fake Airline Email Scams
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 12, 2019
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning to consumers about potential scams from people acting as airline representatives.
According to WAFB.com, officials from the BBB said they’ve been encountering reports of scammers acting like representatives from top airlines in the United States, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.
Costa Mujeres Reportedly Beating Cancun in Hotel ProfitabilityDestination & Tourism
All Flights Canceled at Hong Kong Airport Due to ProtestsImpacting Travel
UK Railways Experiencing Severe Disruption, Passengers StrandedCar Rental & Rail
The BBB said the scheme could be used to represent any airline as part of the scam.
The bureau is looking to help travelers avoid the scam by showcasing the types of emails to avoid, including unsolicited messages from airlines, surveys about recent flights, flight change notifications, ticket downloads and more.
Travelers should be aware the scammers are replicating company logos and adding small details to the text, which makes the emails feel authentic. In reality, the links sent in the fake messages hide malware that can access your computer and steal sensitive personal information.
Some tips to avoid the scams include never clicking links from unknown emails, ignoring most unsolicited messages, hovering on links to see their destination and calling customer service to confirm the validity of the message.
Concerned about being scammed? Read on here for how to avoid various types of travel scams.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS