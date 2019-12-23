Boeing CEO Ousted Following Tumultuous Year
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 23, 2019
Boeing has announced significant leadership changes for the second time in less than three months amid ongoing delays in returning its troubled 737 MAX aircraft to service.
As of Monday, Dennis Muilenburg is out as CEO and President following a brutal year for the aircraft manufacturer.
The company's Board of Directors has named current chairman, David Calhoun, CEO and President, effective January 13, 2020. Calhoun will remain a member of the board and fellow board member Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive chairman effective immediately, Boeing announced.
Meanwhile, Dennis Muilenburg, who was stripped of his chairman role in October, has resigned as CEO and board director effective immediately, the company confirmed. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO for the next few weeks while Calhoun exits his non-Boeing commitments.
The board said that it believed a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company, which "will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers" under the new leadership.
"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am pleased that Dave has agreed to lead Boeing at this critical juncture," Kellner said in a statement. "Dave has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront. The Board and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Boeing team to ensure that today marks a new way forward for our company."
"I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX. I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation," added Calhoun, in a statement.
