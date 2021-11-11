Boeing to Pay Victims’ Families in Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX Crash
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 11, 2021
Airplane manufacturer Boeing Co. on Wednesday said it will compensate the families of the 157 passengers killed on Ethiopian Airlines’ 737 MAX crash in 2019.
The Ethiopian Airlines flight was one of two 737 MAX planes that crashed within months of each other in late 2018 and early 2019. It was grounded worldwide for 20 months until finally receiving permission to fly again by the Federal Aviation Administration in December of 2020.
According to a report by Reuters News Service, Boeing will not challenge that lawsuits being filed in Illinois nor will it defer blame to any other entity, while the lawyers for the victims’ families will not seek punitive damages.
"Boeing is committed to ensuring that all families who lost loved ones in the accidents are fully and fairly compensated for their loss," the manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday. "By accepting responsibility, Boeing’s agreement with the families allows the parties to focus their efforts on determining the appropriate compensation for each family."
Lawyers for the families also put out a statement.
"This is a significant milestone for the families in their pursuit of justice against Boeing, as it will ensure they are all treated equitably and eligible to recover full damages under Illinois law while creating a pathway for them to proceed to a final resolution, whether through settlements or trial," the lawyers said.
The two sides will appear next week before a judge, who will decide the terms of the compensation agreement.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS