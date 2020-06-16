Boeing Wants You to ‘Travel Confidently’ With Cleaning Initiative
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 16, 2020
Boeing Co. is working on a new initiative that will make its planes cleaner and more sanitized in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline manufacturer has also started a website called Boeing Confident Travel to explain its plan.
The news was first reported by Travel Weekly.
Boeing introduced a three-step plan.
Step 1: Prevent the virus from boarding the airplane. “Yes, the first step in safe air travel is just that simple. And you're a vital part,” Boeing says on its website. “Your own strategies for self-care — physical distancing, masking, washing your hands, avoiding travel if you are feeling unwell — are key to everyone's well-being.”
Step 2: Keep the airplane virus-free. “With guidance from international health agencies, we and our airline partners created comprehensive approaches to cleaning and disinfecting the airplane cabin and flight deck,” the manufacturer wrote.
Step 3: Maintain a healthy cabin environment. “Our airplane's proven air circulation systems filter out more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, exchange the air every two to three minutes and create air flow that limits the spread of airborne contaminants,” Boeing said.
The initiative will help the entire airline industry align its cleaning practices and health safety protocols.
Travel Weekly noted Boeing continues to work on a self-cleaning lavatory that makes use of UV light, as well as new cabin cleaning technologies, a UV wand to get to hard-to-reach places and new antimicrobial coating products that are applied to seats and other aircraft surfaces.
