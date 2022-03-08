Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Tue March 08 2022

Breeze Airways, Avelo Airlines Announce New Routes

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 08, 2022

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways E-190 (photo via Breeze Airways)

Breeze Airways, the upstart budget carrier that began flying last year in the U.S., is significantly expanding its previously modest route schedule.

The airline, started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is adding 35 routes in 10 new cities between now and the end of August, according to USA Today.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Spirit Airlines plane.

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights Between Mexico, US

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights Between Orlando and Puerto...

Virgin, Virgin Atlantic, A330neo, aircraft, airplane

Virgin Atlantic Is Restoring All US Routes and Adding Capacity

Kingston in Jamaica at sunset.

Frontier Airlines Announces New Flights Between Jamaica, Miami

When completed, the expansion will almost double the number of Breeze flights from 42 to 77, and will total 28 destinations up from 18.

The new cities that Breeze will fly into include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville and Jacksonville. That will include the airline’s first cross-country flights: Charleston, S.C. to San Francisco, Syracuse to Las Vegas, and Providence to Los Angeles.

In keeping with its mantra of using smaller, secondary – or generally underserved – airports, Breeze’s foray into Los Angeles will be as the first commercial airline to fly out of San Bernardino International Airport. San Bernardino is about 60 miles east of Las Angeles, albeit a straight shot driving on the I-10 freeway.

"We generally always – 95 people of the time – try and find routes where there's people flying or that people would fly if the fares were better and the service was more convenient,'' Neeleman said in an interview with USA Today.

Both Breeze and Avelo entered an already competitive low-budget market last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic no less, but after some early speedbumps, both appear to be progressing. They were later joined by another new entry, Aha!, which services mostly western cities.

Avelo, in fact, is also adding new routes.

According to the aviation blog The Points Guy, Avelo is adding three new destinations out of its east coast base at Tweed Airport in New Haven, Conn.

Avelo will now fly to Baltimore-Washington International, Chicago Midway, and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina starting on May 26.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Avelo robots

Avelo Airlines Using Disinfection Robots to Clean Planes

Aeroflot to Suspend International Flights Starting March 8

Southwest to Upgrade, Expand Terminal at Houston Hobby

Boeing and Airbus Won’t Supply Parts or Planes to Russia

Spirit Airlines Adding Crew Bases in Miami and Atlanta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS