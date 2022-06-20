Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Mon June 20 2022

Buttigieg Says Feds Can Compel Airlines to Hire More Workers

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 20, 2022

Now hiring.
The federal government could force airlines to hire more workers to deal with the issue of delays and cancellations. (photo courtesy NicoElNino/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took airlines to task last week over the numerous delays and cancellations going on – and then found himself having to drive from Washington to New York when his own flight was canceled – is floating an interesting and potentially controversial idea to help ease the problem.

Buttigieg suggested that the federal government could step in and use its power to compel U.S. airlines to hire more workers to deal with staff shortages plaguing the industry.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Passenger airplane taking off.

IATA Predicts Airline Return to Profitability in 2023

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood Highlights Summer Attractions and...

Kia Ora, Auckland International Airport, New Zealand, new zealand reopening

New Zealand Lifts Pre-Departure Testing Requirement

Binoculars at the Huntington Beach Pier, California

gallery icon The 50 Best US Beaches for Summer

1 Hotel San Francisco, the Embarcadero

What’s New To See and Do in California This Summer?

According to an interview with the Associated Press, Buttigieg said the DOT has the power and authority to force airlines deemed to have insufficient staffing to hire more workers.

"That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering," Buttigieg said.

Airlines have been slammed by the perfect storm of an unexpected amount of pent-up demand among air travelers looking to go on vacation again after two years of the pandemic, coupled with pilot and staffing shortages that have thinned their employment ranks.

That has resulted in thousands of delayed and canceled flights.

But Buttigieg tempered his suggestion by saying he would wait to see what happens with next weekend’s long Fourth of July holiday, a peak travel period especially this year with July 4 falling on a Monday.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Airbus A321 Long Range

JetBlue Expanding Transatlantic Service at Two London Airports

Las Vegas Airport Boasts Best Post-Pandemic Capacity Recovery

Verizon, AT&T to Delay Some 5G Rollouts Near Airports

Airlines Suffer Miserable Day With No Relief in Sight

Buttigieg Takes Airlines To Task Over Recent Mass Flight Disruptions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS