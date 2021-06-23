Cape Air Launching Anguilla Flights From USVI
Airlines & Airports Brian Major June 23, 2021
Regional carrier Cape Air will launch twice-daily, direct flights between St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Anguilla beginning November 20. The new flights will operate between St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport and Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd Airport and depart at 9:20 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. from St. Thomas and 11:20 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. from Anguilla.
The new flights will provide American travelers with wider access to Anguilla, which cannot be reached via direct, U.S.-departing flights. Conversely, Cyril E. King Airport is linked to multiple daily flights from U.S. cities.
“This new service with Cape Air opens up a host of possibilities in terms of greater connectivity, ease of access and convenience for visitors to our island,” said Haydn Hughes, Anguilla’s minister of tourism.
The new flights will support intra-regional travel considering Anguilla’s proximity to other Caribbean destinations, said Hughes. “Today’s travelers are seeking a variety of experiential vacations,” he said. “And our ability to offer multiple, complementary destinations has tremendous potential to not only increase our overall visitor base but also extend the length of stay in our region.”
“This new service facilitates access for visitors from Anguilla’s traditional source markets as well as within the Caribbean region,” added Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s director of tourism.
“As Anguilla reopens its borders for tourism, increased, reliable air service will benefit visitors and locals alike,” said Linda Markham, Cape Air’s president.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Caribbean, U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS