Cayman Airways to Launch Fall Los Angeles Flights
Airlines & Airports Brian Major July 26, 2022
Cayman Airways will launch flights to Los Angeles International Airport this fall, with weekly service from Grand Cayman’s George Town/Owen Roberts International Airport beginning in November.
The new service aboard the Caribbean nation’s national carrier is expected to stimulate leisure travel to the Cayman Islands from the United States’ western corridor and enhance connectivity for persons traveling to and from Southeast Asia, said Cayman Island tourism officials.
Cayman Airways’ nonstop West Coast flights will begin on November 5, 2022. “Since this new route to [Los Angeles] was announced, there has been tremendous interest particularly by the tourism and business communities,” said Kenneth Bryan, the Cayman Islands’ minister for tourism and transport.
Bryan added, “I am confident both the service and the competitive fares will be well-received and I encourage travelers to book early to ensure availability.” The Cayman Islands government recently eased Covid-driven entry requirements for vaccinated travelers.
“This service significantly reduces travel time from western U.S. cities and allows travelers to spend less time in transit and more time making memories in Cayman,” said Fabian Whorms, Cayman Airways’ president and CEO.
“We are thrilled our national flag carrier Cayman Airways is making it even easier for West Coast travelers to discover our renowned beaches, legendary dive waters, world-class restaurants, and welcoming community,” said Rosa Harris, the Cayman Islands’ director of tourism.
“Our world-class restaurants are open to foodies,” said Harris, “the clear turquoise waters are ready to be explored by scuba divers and snorkelers and our local community is eager to welcome new friends with open arms.”
