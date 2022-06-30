Cayman Islands Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors
The Cayman Islands is easing COVID-19 entry protocols for fully vaccinated travelers this summer, eliminating pre-arrival testing requirements for inoculated individuals from Thursday, June 30.
Travelers with proof of vaccination will no longer need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within one day of arrival before entering the islands. However, visitors to the Cayman Islands are still required to complete a travel declaration at least 72 hours prior to travel and have insurance that covers COVID-19. Children aged 11 and younger will take the vaccination status of their parents.
The Caribbean destination is also lifting mask mandates for indoor public spaces, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) announced.
"These latest developments signal the exciting transition into the next phase of our strategic reopening plan, which the government has been successfully executing since 2021,” Minister for Tourism and Transport Kenneth Bryan said in a statement. "On the heels of the United States lifting their testing requirements for re-entry among international travelers and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) relaxing guidelines, we are delighted to make the journey to Cayman a bit smoother for our global guests—and we look forward to showcasing our tourism community to all who come ashore."
"For more than two years, we have kept a close eye on the global travel landscape and have adapted our protocols accordingly. We are excited that this new phase is upon us, as we are eager to welcome our international friends back to the Cayman Islands without pre-arrival testing," added Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands. "The checklist is shorter, which means the days will feel longer in Cayman—and the memories created on our shores will be more vibrant than ever."
