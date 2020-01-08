Last updated: 01:01 PM ET, Wed January 08 2020

Could Boeing’s Latest Move Signal the End of 737 MAX Plane?

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 08, 2020

Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: Boeing 737 MAX. (photo via the_guitar_mann/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Could Boeing Co.’s latest internal move be an indication of something looming with its troubled 737 MAX aircraft?

The manufacturer said this week it will reassign 3,000 workers to other jobs after halting production of the grounded jet.

In large part, the employee move comes on the heels of Boeing settling deals with individual airlines for the losses carriers have suffered after the MAX was grounded in March of 2019.

The latest was with American Airlines and Aeromexico; terms of the deals were not disclosed but American said it will put aside an additional accrual of $30 million into its employee benefits program.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Row of Iran Flags in front of Tehran skyline

Airlines Rerouting Flights Over Middle East Due to US-Iran...

Impacting Travel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop

New Allianz Survey Predicts the Future of Travel

Travel Technology
Delta logo

Delta CEO Confident Airline Will Provide Free WiFi

Airlines & Airports
Airline departures schedule.

Domestic Travel Growth Continues to Offset International Decline

Features & Advice

Southwest and Turkish airlines have also struck deals with Boeing, which said it does not comment on the agreements.

But the question remains – does re-assigning so many employees signal an end to the 737 MAX?

The Federal Aviation Administration is in the process of re-certifying the plane but has run across numerous problems, the latest coming just days ago when the FAA said a potentially serious wiring issue that could delay the return of the 737 MAX.

Boeing emailed its staff and said about 3,000 employees, mostly in manufacturing, engineering and fabrication, will be reassigned to other tasks. According to Reuters News Service, most of those employees work at Boeing’s Renton, Washington plant where the 737 MAX is manufactured while some are at Boeing’s South Carolina operations.

Boeing says it will not lay off or furlough any workers as a result of the production halt. It did add a storage facility for MAX planes in Victorville, California.

Leading to further speculation that the company could further halt production even if it gets FAA approval to get the MAX back in the sky, its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., also announced it would offer voluntary layoffs to some employees that produce parts for the beleaguered plane.

With all of the underlying issues beginning to add up – layoffs at Boeing and one of its subsidiaries, the compensation settlements with numerous airlines, the continued delays in recertifying the aircraft, and the hundreds of thousands of canceled flights over the past 9 months – it appears the future of the 737 MAX is very much in doubt. And the apparent reticence of the flying public to get back into the MAX.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A group of Southwest airliners

Southwest, JetBlue Offering Flight Deals From $29 One-Way

American Airlines First Airline to Test Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode

Frontier Suspends Flights at Mobile Airport

Woman Jailed for Drunken Rampage, Asking Passengers to Join Mile High Club

Delta CEO Confident Airline Will Provide Free WiFi

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS