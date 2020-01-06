Wiring Issue Could Push Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Back Even Further
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported Sunday it is working with Boeing on a wiring issue that has the potential to cause a short circuit on 737 MAX flights.
According to Reuters.com, Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the wiring issue was discovered during the rigorous inspection process and showed two bundles of wiring being too close, which could result in a short circuit and the potential for a crash.
Johndroe said it would be “premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.” FAA officials responded by saying they are reviewing the proposed modifications to the grounded planes and analyzing the wiring issue findings.
Boeing discovered the latest problem after the FAA directed the company to complete an audit in December, with an unnamed source telling Reuters the wiring issue could push back the return of the MAX to March or later.
FAA officials called the wiring issue “potentially catastrophic,” but said protections like shielding, insulation and circuit breakers could prevent the short circuit.
Last month, Boeing announced it would temporarily halt the production of the MAX in January and revealed the company had fired Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg after disturbing documents were revealed to the FAA.
Thus far, the MAX grounding has cost Boeing an estimated $9 billion, including some of the compensation being shared with airlines impacted by the 737 fleet being out of service.
