Delaware Loses Last Commercial Airline

Rich Thomaselli May 14, 2022

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The good news is that the state of Delaware is small and has relative proximity to major airports in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

Nonetheless, Delaware just became the only state in the union without commercial airline service.

Frontier Airlines told the Delaware Journal on Friday it is leaving New Castle Airport following its last flight on Monday, June 6.

"Sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service," Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz said in a statement. “We are continually evaluating our routes and (the New Castle Airport) will certainly remain in the consideration set for potential service in the future."

It's not the first time Frontier has tried New Castle. It serviced the airport for two years from 2013 to 2015 before leaving. Frontier returned in 2021 with twice-weekly flights to Orlando. But it lasted less than two years before ending its service again.

Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesperson Jim Salmon said in a statement that he hopes Frontier’s upcoming merger with Spirit Airlines and the expected expansion will convince the airline to return to New Castle.

"We are hopeful that as it rationalizes current and future resources in anticipation of its proposed merger, the airline will choose to strategically restore service in Delaware," he said.

"The airport’s excellent location along the busy I-95 corridor, along with the lowest cost operating environment of any airport in the U.S., offers customers the opportunity to forego the stress and expense of a big city airport.”

