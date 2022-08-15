Delta Air Lines Resumes Nonstop Flights from LA To Tokyo
Delta Air Lines today announced two major initiatives regarding its routes from the U.S. to Japan.
The carrier said it would once again resume service between Los Angeles International Airport and Haneda International Airport in Tokyo beginning October 30. Delta said it would start with service three times a week before moving to daily flights starting December 1.
Also, Delta said it would start new daily service between Haneda from Honolulu that also will begin on December 1.
The Atlanta-based airline said it is anticipating Japan will further ease its travel restrictions put in place two years ago when the pandemic hit.
The restart of service from LAX will use Airbus 330-900neo aircraft featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services.
For the flight from Honolulu, passengers will be able to enjoy Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort + and Main Cabin services using the Boeing 767-300ER.
"As travel restrictions gradually ease in Japan, we decided to restart the service from Los Angeles and Honolulu and increase the frequency of the flights currently operating flights to Haneda," Victor Osumi, Delta's Managing Director – Japan, said in a statement. "Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and customers will enjoy more options to Haneda, with Delta's unparalleled travel experience on the ground and in the air."
