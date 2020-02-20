Last updated: 04:31 PM ET, Thu February 20 2020

DOT Awarding Infrastructure Grants to More Than 250 Airports

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff February 20, 2020

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has allocated $520.5 million to airports around the country for infrastructure improvements.

There are 287 airports in 41 states that will receive the funding, each of which were chosen through an application process.

The Trump administration has now allocated more than $11.4 billion to fund airport upgrades since January of 2017.

FAA deputy administrator Dan Elwell told WHSV that the airport improvements were a top priority and many of the airports that will receive funding are located in rural areas, another priority for the administration.

"They are a very, very critical lifeline, these small airports, to our overall economy," Elwell said.

A complete list of airports that have received Airport Improvement Program grants can be found on the FAA website.

