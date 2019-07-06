Drunken Outburst on Plane Costs Passenger Jail Time, Six Figure Fine
There’s an old saying in sports that ‘numbers don’t lie.’
Well, here’s a number that’s not lying about what a drunken outburst aboard an airplane will cost you.
$172,000.
Kyong Chol Kim was sentenced this week to six months in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $172,000 after his drunken behavior aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight in February forced the plane to turn around and make an emergency landing back in Honolulu.
The flight was heading to South Korea.
The six-figure fine represents what it cost the airline to turn the flight around, land back in Honolulu, and start all over again.
According to prosecutors, the 48-year old Kim apparently drank an entire bottle of whiskey before boarding the flight and caused an uproar on the plane, including pestering a child seated next to him and lunging at a flight attendant.
Fortunately, in addition to the crew, there were several members of the United States military onboard who helped subdue Kim while the pilots turned back to Honolulu.
