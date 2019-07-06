Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Sat July 06 2019

Drunken Outburst on Plane Costs Passenger Jail Time, Six Figure Fine

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 06, 2019

Hawaiian Airlines
PHOTO: The outburst took place on Hawaiian Airlines. (photo via Flickr/Simon Sees)

There’s an old saying in sports that ‘numbers don’t lie.’

Well, here’s a number that’s not lying about what a drunken outburst aboard an airplane will cost you.

$172,000.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Reconsiders Plans at Dallas’ Love...

American Airline plane

Power Of Social Media Helps Man and His Dog Board...

KLM Boeing 747 landing at Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten

This Airline Wants You To Fly Less

Kyong Chol Kim was sentenced this week to six months in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $172,000 after his drunken behavior aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight in February forced the plane to turn around and make an emergency landing back in Honolulu.

The flight was heading to South Korea.

The six-figure fine represents what it cost the airline to turn the flight around, land back in Honolulu, and start all over again.

According to prosecutors, the 48-year old Kim apparently drank an entire bottle of whiskey before boarding the flight and caused an uproar on the plane, including pestering a child seated next to him and lunging at a flight attendant.

Fortunately, in addition to the crew, there were several members of the United States military onboard who helped subdue Kim while the pilots turned back to Honolulu.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Reconsiders Plans at Dallas’ Love Field

Power Of Social Media Helps Man and His Dog Board American Airlines Flight

This Airline Wants You To Fly Less

Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Cabin Fire

Airline Apologizes For Racial Video

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS