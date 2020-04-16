Emirates First Airline to Conduct Rapid On Site COVID Testing
Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers with the launch of testing on a flight to Tunisia departing from Dubai on Wednesday.
The quick blood test was conducted by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and results were available within 10 minutes. This test was conveniently done at the Group Check-in area of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.
The airline's check-in and boarding formalities have also been adapted with social distancing in mind. Protective barriers have been installed at each check-in desk to provide additional safety measures to our passengers and employees during any interaction. Gloves, masks and hand sanitizers have been made mandatory for all employees at the airport.
Passengers are also required to wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft, and follow social distancing guidelines. Emirates has modified its inflight services for health and safety reasons.
Magazines and other print reading material will not be available, and while food and beverages will continue to be offered on board, packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service and minimize risk of interaction. Cabin baggage are currently not accepted on flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers' check-in baggage allowance.
All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.
