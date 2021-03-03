Emirates Offers Option To Purchase Empty Adjoining Seats
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 03, 2021
Did you ever feel like buying up two seats on an airplane, just to have the extra room or, especially now, in the middle of a pandemic, to keep it vacant?
You can have that option for a reasonable price on Emirates Airlines.
The Middle East carrier has announced that its economy class passengers now have the ability to create “more personal space and privacy” by purchasing up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight.
These seats will be offered to all Economy Class customers already holding a confirmed booking. Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats, as these are subject to availability.
Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from $55 USD to $165 per seat.
Emirates said it introduced this new seat product based on customer feedback, addressing the needs of a range of travelers seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in Economy Class.
This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in same row), parents traveling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while traveling during the pandemic.
Visit the Emirates website for information on other discounted seating.
