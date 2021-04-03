Etihad’s New Safety Video Both Beautiful and Informative
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 03, 2021
The new safety video from Etihad Airways is informative, of course, as all airline safety videos are supposed to be.
But this particular one is drawing attention for its soft music, its beautiful imagery and for being what is believed to be the first airline to address the coronavirus pandemic in a safety video.
The video was filmed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, an art and cultural artifact museum that is both indoor and outdoor. As the narrator gives passengers the usual facts, scenes of the museum flash throughout the video.
In both English and Arabic, the video makes a subtle but powerful reference to the coronavirus pandemic. When showing the part where the oxygen masks drop down in case of emergency, the video shows a male passenger already wearing a safety mask. The narrator says to “remove your facemask before placing the oxygen mask over your nose and mouth and breathe normally.”
Here is the video in its entirety:
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS