EVA Air to Operate Hello Kitty Themed Flight to Nowhere
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 04, 2020
EVA Air is helping satisfy travelers' wish to get away with a flight to nowhere onboard its beloved Hello Kitty-themed plane this summer.
The nearly three-hour journey will begin and end at Taiwan's Taipei Taoyuan Airport this Saturday, August 8, which marks Father's Day in Taiwan.
"The international travel market has been suspended for more than half a year," EVA Air stated in a recent news release. "Citizens' cries for going abroad is getting stronger. To satisfy travelers' wishes, EVA Air has decided to introduce an 'alternative travel experience' on August 8, Father's Day."
The flight will pass over a number of sites and attractions, including the Ryukyu Islands in Japan and Taiwan's Guishan Island, among others.
In addition to the vibrant livery featuring the popular Sanrio character, the customized Airbus A330 will be equipped with Hello Kitty-themed in-flight amenities, free Wi-Fi and an in-flight entertainment system. Passengers can also look forward to exclusive gifts.
Meanwhile, Michelin three-star chef Motokazu Nakamura will be in charge of the in-flight meals, which include seafood chirashi-sushi rice and a classic braised beef noodle dish.
An economy class ticket for Saturday's one-of-a-kind flight costs about $180 and passengers have the option to upgrade to business class for an additional $34.
