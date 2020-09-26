Last updated: 12:27 PM ET, Sat September 26 2020

FAA Chief to Test Boeing 737 MAX Himself

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 26, 2020

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019. (photo via Karol Ciesluk/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The man who runs the Federal Aviation Administration will himself pilot the grounded Boeing 737 MAX in what could be the final test before recertifying the troubled aircraft.

FAA chief Steve Dickson, a former pilot for Delta Air Lines, is licensed to fly the 737 MAX and will take control of the plane on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after he and his top deputy, Daniel Elwell, complete a training course that Boeing and regulators have proposed for all MAX pilots.

Trending Now
Boeing 737 MAX
A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX Fleet Could Receive European Approval in November

A Southwest Airlines 737 MAX

737 MAX Inches Closer to Re-Certification

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing Secures First 737 MAX Orders of 2020

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX

FAA Nears Decision on Boeing 737 MAX

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX

More 737 MAX Cancellations Causing Struggles for Boeing

Bloomberg News Service described the flight as ‘an attempt to show an antsy public that proposed fixes will be safe,’ according to a notification sent to Congress.

The announcement of the flight comes after the FAA and the other three leading aviation regulators this week completed assessments of new pilot-training requirements for the MAX, the agency told lawmakers.

Civil aviation authorities and airline flight crews from the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the European Union met in London to review Boeing's proposed re-training of pilots and flight crews who would be working the 737 MAX planes.

Dickson’s flight will be a huge hurdle for the aircraft. The 737 MAX has been grounded for commercial flights since March 2019 after two separate crashes killed 346 passengers and crew. From June 29-July 1 of this year, FAA test pilots and engineers flew a 737 MAX and put the plane through various scenarios to evaluate the changes Boeing made.

The flight and the completion of training reviews are strong signals that the FAA is confident in Boeing’s best-selling plane and closing in on the final approvals

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport

American Airlines Taps $5.5 Billion Loan From Treasury Department

American Airlines

House Democrats Say They’re Adding Airline Aid to Stimulus

Hawaiian Airlines to Offer Drive-Through, Pre-Flight COVID-19 Screening

Boeing 737 MAX Fleet Could Receive European Approval in November

Airline Executives Say Travelers Want Plastic Barriers on Planes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS