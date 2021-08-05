FAA Issues Warning to Airports About Serving Alcohol
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 05, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a warning to airports across the United States to closely monitor the serving of alcohol as cases of drunk and unruly passengers continue to climb.
According to ABCNews.com, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson issued a letter to airport managers on Tuesday expressing concerns about serving alcohol to passengers in restaurants and bars before flights, including the option of “to go cups” for customers.
Dickson and FAA officials suggest that airports create more awareness of the alcohol-related onboard incidents through “signage, public service announcement, and concessionaire education.”
“As the number of passengers traveling has increased, so has the number of unruly and unsafe behavior incidents on planes and in airports,” Dickson said. “Our investigations show that alcohol often contributes to this unsafe behavior. The FAA requests that airports work with their concessionaires to help avoid this.”
“Even though FAA regulations specifically prohibit the consumption of alcohol aboard an aircraft that is not served by the airline, we have received reports that some airport concessionaires have offered alcohol 'to go,' and passengers believe they can carry that alcohol onto their flights or they become inebriated during the boarding process,” Dickson continued.
Last month, the FAA revealed there have been a total of 3,509 unruly passenger reports so far in 2021, with the vast majority of incidents (2,605) being related to passengers refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate.
According to data from The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA), around 85 percent of flight attendants in the U.S. have dealt with an unruly passenger incident in 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS