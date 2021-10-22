Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Fri October 22 2021

FAA Proposes More Rest Time for Flight Attendants

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021

Flight crew on the tarmac
PHOTO: Flight crew on the tarmac. (photo via YakobchukOlena/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a regulation on Thursday to require that flight attendants be provided a longer rest period between shifts.

The proposal would increase the rest period from nine to 10 consecutive hours when flight attendants are scheduled for a duty period of 14 hours or less.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said that "flight attendants play a critical safety role in keeping passengers safe on every flight and especially in emergencies. This proposal helps reduce fatigue so they can perform this critical role."

"The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to advance policies that protect and empower workers. This proposal will contribute to a safer, healthier workplace for flight attendants," added Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The proposal is also a welcome one from flight attendants. "Flight attendant fatigue is real," Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants said, told the Associated Press. "Covid has only exacerbated the safety gap with long duty days, short nights and combative conditions on planes."

The FAA will allow 60 days for public comment and will publish a final rule after the comment period closes.

The agency first invited public comments about the rest period back in September 2019 and reached out to carriers to which the new requirements would apply.

