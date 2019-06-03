Last updated: 02:59 AM ET, Mon June 03 2019

FAA Says Boeing 737 MAX May Have Improperly Manufactured Parts

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 02, 2019

Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: Boeing 737 MAX. (photo via the_guitar_mann/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The beleaguered Boeing Co., still trying to implement a software fix it believes was the cause of its 737 MAX aircraft being grounded worldwide, was hit with another issue on Sunday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some Boeing 737 MAX and NG planes might be using parts that were improperly manufactured. Specifically, 148 ‘leading edge slat tracks’ manufactured by a supplier are affected after being installed on a combined 312 MAX and NG aircraft worldwide, 65 of which are U.S.-based. The slats are movable panels built into the wings that extend along the front of the wing during takeoffs and landings to provide additional lift.

The parts “may be susceptible to premature failure or cracks resulting from the improper manufacturing process,” the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said the part’s failure didn’t necessarily mean it would result in the loss of the aircraft but could cause aircraft damage in flight.

It’s yet another blow for Boeing as it struggles to deal with the aftermath of two crashes in five months of a 737 MAX plane, killing a combined 346 people. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March.

Boeing is working on a software upgrade to fix what it believes caused the fatal crashes. The company did not immediately comment on Sunday.

