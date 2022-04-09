FAA Seeking to Levy Largest Civil Fines Ever
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 09, 2022
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had made it a priority to use heavy financial penalties as a deterrent against unruly passengers.
Now the government agency is proposing its biggest fines ever.
The FAA said Friday it is seeking nearly $160,000 in penalties against just two passengers who disrupted flights last year that devolved into physical incidents – a record amount for just two passengers, according to National Public Radio.
In the first incident, the FAA is proposing a penalty of $81,950 for a passenger who hit an American Airlines flight attendant on the head, headbutted another crew member, spit at a crew member, tried to kick crew members and passengers, and tried to open the cabin door. The woman was eventually restrained and placed in handcuffs.
The second incident the FAA is looking also involves a woman who tried to open a cabin door, this time on a Delta Air Lines flight. She also bit another passenger before she was restrained. The FAA is proposing a $77,272 fine.
It’s just one of the reasons why Delta CEO Ed Bastian has been pushing heavily for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers, which he believes will serve as an ultimate deterrent to onboard incidents.
The FAA said it has proposed almost $2 million in proposed fines since the beginning of the year.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS