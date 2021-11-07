Fed-up FAA Sending Some Passenger Violence Cases to the FBI
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 07, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration, frustrated by the increasing amount of passenger violence on commercial airline flights, is upping the consequences of such actions.
The agency, which has already handed out fines of up to $52,000, is now referring some of the most outrageous and dangerous examples of physical abuse to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to CNET and the FAA itself.
Warning for unruly airline passengers! We are referring the most egregious cases to the @FBI for federal criminal prosecution consideration. This is a priority for both agencies. Learn more at https://t.co/ISiblzAzGi. @TheJusticeDept #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/hVroWfXEMa— The FAA (@FAANews) November 4, 2021
CNET, citing information from The Associated Press, noted that 37 incidents out of 227 initiated enforcement cases have been sent to the FBI.
That includes the recent incident of a passenger punching a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight, breaking two bones in her face.
In its tweet, the FAA said that the FBI’s involvement in prosecuting cases is "a priority for both agencies."
Since the start of the year, almost 5,000 incidents of unruly passenger behavior have been reported to the FAA, more than 3,500 of them related to wearing face masks – a mandate that has been in place since the pandemic hit last year and won’t be up for discussion again until January 18, 2022 – and many of them fueled by alcohol, a whole other problem.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS