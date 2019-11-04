Flight Attendants Injured During Turbulent Flight
Donald Wood November 04, 2019
A Qantas flight took a scary turn Monday when mid-air turbulence left three cabin crew members injured.
According to 7News.com, Qantas Flight QF108 departed from Beijing en route to Sydney International Airport and landed at around 2 p.m. local time, but not before turbulence left passengers and attendants rattled.
The plane was around six hours into the 11-hour flight when it hit unexpected turbulence. As a result, crew members walking around the cabin were thrown into overheard baggage compartments and several passengers were reportedly flung from their seats.
When the aircraft landed in Australia, it was met by paramedics and emergency personnel who treated two crew members on the scene for head and neck injuries. A third attendant had to be transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
Passengers on board the flight said many people were sleeping when the incident occurred and they awoke to find food and cutlery thrown around the cabin. Several passengers were heard screaming in fear, but there were no reported injuries to travelers.
“Well I was fast asleep and then all of a sudden I was flying through the air,” a woman who was flying on the plane told 7News.com. “It was quite scary.”
