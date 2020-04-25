Flight Attendants Push for All to Wear Masks on Flights
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2020
Association of Flight Attendants Union President Sara Nelson is calling on federal officials to make it mandatory for protective face masks for both crew and passengers on all flights.
Nelson voiced her requests in a letter to the secretaries of both the U.S. Transportation Dept. and the Dept. of Health and Human Services departments.
Hawaii Considering GPS Trackers to Enforce COVID-19 Quarantine...Destination & Tourism
Could Portable ICU Wards Be Coming to Caribbean Cruise Ports?Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Air Traffic Could Reportedly Drop by More Than 1 Billion...Airlines & Airports
WATCH: Beautiful, Poignant Flyover of Parked PlanesAirlines & Airports
“Since flight attendant ability to practice social distancing is challenging in the aircraft cabin and on most other forms of public transportation, it is essential that we wear masks as often as possible so long as COVID-19 remains a threat to public health,” she said in a letter.
In less than a day, United Airlines quickly complied.
The carrier became the first of the big four U.S. airlines to require that its flight attendants wear face masks – either commercial face masks or homemade nose-and-mouth coverings – while they’re on duty. This fresh mandate extends a previous policy requiring flight crew to wear face masks only on international flights serving COVID-19 hot spots.
On its website, United stated, “In coordination with the AFA – starting on April 24 – we will require that all flight attendants wear a face covering or mask to help protect themselves and customers on board our aircraft.”
Nelson also asked the government to temporarily ban leisure travel until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.
“Airlines are continuing to deliver people, mail, and cargo, uniting families that are grieving or rushing to be with those who have fallen ill, and transporting others who require medical treatment unrelated to the pandemic. These are some of the many essential services provided by aviation to all of our communities — large and small — that must be maintained as the pandemic continues,” she wrote. “We believe that protecting this essential service and ensuring air travel is not aiding in spread of the virus requires a halt to all leisure travel until the pandemic is brought under control according to health authorities.”
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS