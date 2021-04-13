Last updated: 09:31 AM ET, Tue April 13 2021

France Set To Ban Short Domestic Flights in Favor of Train Travel

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 13, 2021

Spotlight on Paris
Paris, France (Collette)

In a dramatic plan to cut airline emissions and help the environment, France is set to ban short domestic flights in favor of train travel if the trip can be taken in two-and-a-half hours or less.

The government voted on Saturday to already suspend some flights by domestic airlines, according to CNN. The French government’s upper house, the Senate, must still pass the bill, much like in the American government.

ADVERTISING

President Emmanuel Macron has been criticized over the proposal, especially for originally pitching a plan that called for taking a train if the trip was less than four hours, not two-and-a-half.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas

American Airlines Pulling All Planes From Storage

International flight landing in Los Angeles

Los Angeles to Become First US City To Reach Health & Safety...

Disneyland

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Reopening With Upgrades

Panoramic view of Valletta at sunset with Carmelite Church dome and St. Pauls Anglican Cathedral. Malta (photo via Bareta / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Malta Will Pay Travelers To Stay On The Island This Summer

Pool view at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Announces Reopening Date for Loews Sapphire...

But Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said the government's proposal was "reasonable." He told lawmakers during the Saturday debate that a four-hour threshold "would have really impacted territories that need flights. When there is a robust alternative, usually clients switch to trains," he said, citing routes from Strasbourg and Bordeaux to Paris. "Each time high-speed lines have competed with flights, we have noticed that trains have largely drained (airline passengers)."

France’s most trafficked airport, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, would barely be affected. The plan spares two routes that would typically form a connecting international flight, such as from Strasbourg to Paris to Rome.

This idea is not new and likely has caught the attention of Amtrak in the U.S. concerning the possibility of adding more routes to its service if such a plan ever were to be put in place in America.

A number of European countries have sought to promote train travel as an alternative to domestic flights, and last year Austrian Airlines was told by the government to replace one of its flights with a more frequent train service in order to meet the environmental criteria of its government bailout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on France

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United Airlines plane taking off.

United Airlines Launches Eco-Skies Alliance Program

United Airlines

gallery icon The Best US Airports for Cheap Flights

Hawaiian Airlines Announces Its Mileage Rewards Will Never Expire

Southwest Relaunches Service From Houston Bush

Mexican Airports Report Record Number of Arrivals in March

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS