Frontier Airlines Launching Antigua and Barbuda Flights
Airlines & Airports Brian Major July 27, 2021
Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will launch a new service to twin-island Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda on December 4, with weekly service between Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport from its base at the Orlando International Airport.
Frontier’s year-around service will depart Saturdays, with the inaugural flight departing from the dual-island nation. Antigua and Barbuda tourism officials were “engaged in talks with the airline” prior to the pandemic, said officials in a statement.
The new flights represent Frontier’s “first entry into the Caribbean as [the airline] resumes steps to expand their network,” the statement adds. “The launch of the new service out of the busy Orlando airport opens up an important gateway to Antigua, with links to major U.S. cities,” said Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s minister of tourism.
“We can now look forward to meeting the increased demand coming out of the U.S. this winter,” Fernandez added, “and from all indications, we can also expect to see more competitive pricing brought on by Frontier Airlines’ affordable rates.”
“Those additional 186 passengers every Saturday will certainly go a long way in providing us with the alternative options that we need from other gateway cities in the U.S.A. into Antigua,” added Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.
