Last updated: 12:30 PM ET, Tue March 16 2021

Antigua and Barbuda Vaccinating Tourism Workers

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 16, 2021

Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda tourism Authority
“The continued health and safety of our tourism workers remains a priority for us as we welcome visitors safely to our destination,” - Colin C. James. (photo by Brian Major)

Antigua and Barbuda this week initiated COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline tourism industry workers, officials at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) said Tuesday.

The workers include more than 2,000 employees of hotels, tour operators, restaurants and retail establishments who were vaccinated this past week.

In addition, 473 airline industry workers, including administrative, operations and security staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority and airline staff, concessionaires, ground handlers, taxi drivers, red caps, and tour providers, received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week at the VC Bird International Airport, officials said.

In all, 23,000 of Antigua and Barbuda’s approximately 96,300 residents have been vaccinated, said officials, including health care workers, senior and vulnerable citizens, educators, public sector employees and the tourism segment employees.

“The continued health and safety of our tourism workers remains a priority for us as we welcome visitors safely to our destination,” said Colin C. James, ABTA’s CEO, “and prepare for a strong tourism rebound when travel restrictions ease within the next few months in our key source markets.”

“It is of utmost importance for us to protect our employees,” added Alex de Brito, chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association. “Our industry cannot survive without their dedication, hard work and commitment,” he said. “Our message is definitely one that promotes the safety of our destination and the commitment the government has shown in getting us beyond the grips of the pandemic.”

