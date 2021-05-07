Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Fri May 07 2021

IATA Data Suggests Air Travel Bouncing Back

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 07, 2021

plane seating
Passengers seated on an airplane. (photo by Eric Bowman)

New data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggests that while air travel numbers are still down, they are bouncing back.

IATA officials revealed a 67.2 percent decline in global air traffic in March, compared to the same month in 2019. The March totals were an improvement from February’s 74.9 percent decline compared to February 2019.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Globus Small Group Discovery

Tour Operators Gearing up for Return To Travel

PHOTO: Golden Gate Bridge at sunset, San Francisco, California, USA (photo via bluejayphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Visit California Launches ‘Dreaming On In CaliforniaR...

Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui Resumes Flights From Los Angeles

Family vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Visit Myrtle Beach Launches New Brand and Marketing Campaign

The Viking Venus and Viking Sea in Malta.

Viking Plans To Operate Two Ships From Malta This Summer

Domestic travel was the highlight of the air traffic rebound, which bounced back to 67.7 percent of March 2019 levels. International flights were still down 87.8 percent globally compared to March 2019 due to the COVID-19-related travel restrictions still in place.

“The positive momentum we saw in some key domestic markets in March is an indication of the strong recovery we are anticipating in international markets as travel restrictions are lifted,” IATA director general Willie Walsh said. “People want and need to fly. And we can be optimistic that they will do so when restrictions are removed.”

From a global perspective, capacity dropped 56.8 percent and load factor dropped 19.7 percentage points to 62.3 percent. Domestic capacity fell 20.5 percent, while load factor dropped 12.5 percentage points to 71.6 percent.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced over 1.6 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on May 2, the highest number of passengers since March 12, 2020. The TSA has now screened at least one million people per day since March 11.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui Resumes Flights From Los Angeles

LATAM Airlines Group Launches Sustainability Plan

American Continues To Reopen Admirals Club Lounges

Southwest Prohibits Family From Boarding After Autistic Child Could Not Wear Mask

Woman Caught Smuggling $40k Worth of Cocaine Hidden in Shoes at Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS