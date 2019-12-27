Interjet Offers Exclusive New Travel Membership Program
In time for the New Year, Interjet Airlines announced an exclusive travel membership program called Club2020, offering passengers who join the club 20 percent discounts on any flight they purchase with no restrictions on the fare booked or Interjet destination they can fly to.
Club2020 specifics include:
—Membership to Club2020 costs $100 plus applicable taxes.
—Memberships can be purchased directly online and paid for via credit card, debit card or Interjet’s e-Wallet.
—Club2020 membership must be purchased by December 31, 2019, and can be used on flights taken through the end of 2019 and all of 2020.
—Members can also take advantage of special Club2020 promotions throughout 2020.
“This is a great opportunity for passengers to reduce their personal or business travel expenses while at the same time, experience the competitive pricing, free checked bags on select fares, more legroom between seats and excellent on-board service including free beverages and snack as well as drinks that have made Interjet one of the fastest-growing airlines in North America,” said Julio Gamero, Interjet’s chief commercial officer.
“Twenty percent off any fare on any flight is a great way to start the new year,” Gamero added.
Interjet Airlines currently offers flights between 10 U.S. cities and Mexico, including New York, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
