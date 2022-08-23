Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport To Go Digital in 2023
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2022
Changes are afoot for when you arrive by air in Tel Aviv next year.
Officials with the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) have announced that Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport, will become a digital airport in 2023.
Ben Gurion is actually located in the city of Lod, about nine miles from Tel Aviv.
Airport observers have certainly seen enough of the worldwide congestion at airports caused by staffing shortages and pent-up traveler demand to know what a disheartening spring and summer it has been. To that end, going digital is expected to cut down on long lines at check-in and security.
That’s a good thing considering Ben Gurion is one of the busiest airports in the Middle East. The IAA estimates that 18 million passengers will pass through the airport in 2022, rising to 24 million next year. The IAA says that due to the planned digitalization process, times will be shortened for passengers doing an online and in-person check in.
The IAA added that digitization will make it possible to turn procedures for a flight overseas into an independent "touch and play" process. Passengers will be able to weigh their suitcases at new kiosks, pay for excess weight as necessary according to the requirements of the different airline procedures, and print baggage labels and stickers. The suitcase sticker will be scanned next to conveyor belts and baggage will go from there to the aircraft hold.
