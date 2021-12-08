JetBlue, Aer Lingus Expand Codeshare Agreement
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 08, 2021
JetBlue Airways today announced it is expanding its codeshare partnership with Ireland’s national carrier, Aer Lingus, opening more bookings from hub cities New York and Boston.
JetBlue will add its codeshare code on bookings between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Dublin and Shannon, as well as between Boston Logan International Airport to Dublin and Shannon.
In a sign that it believes international travel will continue to pick up, JetBlue also said it plans to add its code to select Aer Lingus routes beyond Ireland in the near future.
“Connecting our customers with more of the destinations they want to fly to ensures JetBlue grows its relevance in the Northeast, and by expanding our partnership with Aer Lingus we’re introducing new options for travelers flying between the U.S. and Ireland,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, said in a statement. “More than 13 years after Aer Lingus became our very first international airline partner our relationship continues to strengthen in ways that bring more benefits to customers on both sides of the Atlantic.”
JetBlue and Aer Lingus customers purchasing a codeshare itinerary benefit from having a single ticket that includes flights operated by both carriers.
“Our relationship with JetBlue is long-standing and valued,” said Lynne Embleton, chief executive officer and chairman, Aer Lingus. “All at Aer Lingus are looking forward to extending a warm Irish welcome to more JetBlue customers. These customers can now travel seamlessly to Dublin and Shannon airports as we continue to connect friends and families, businesses and colleagues from the US and Europe.”
JetBlue and Aer Lingus have partnered since 2008 and in 2013 announced a unilateral codeshare agreement.
