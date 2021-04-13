Last updated: 01:34 PM ET, Tue April 13 2021

JetBlue and Qatar Airways Expand Partnership

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 13, 2021

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue and Qatar Airways have expanded their partnership. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways today announced it is expanding its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways to offer customers more ways to book travel to international destinations aboard the global partner airline.

The new codeshare flights are available for booking immediately on jetblue.com for travel beginning April 19, 2021.

It’s an impressive expansion of a previous agreement between the two carriers. The JetBlue code will be placed on nine routes Qatar Airways operates between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport (ORD); Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW); Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL); Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH); Miami International Airport (MIA); New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK); Philadelphia International Airport (PHL); and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

From there, travelers can connect anywhere in the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“JetBlue and Qatar Airways lead the industry with our award-winning service and exceptional inflight experiences, which is why our partnership has been such a great success for the past decade,” Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue, said in a statement. “Now, with an expanded codeshare covering nearly a dozen major U.S. gateways or connecting points, even more travelers can enjoy a seamless global travel experience between our airlines.”

On the flip side, the JetBlue code will be placed on seven routes beyond Doha, allowing for convenient connections on Qatar Airways to Amman, Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM); Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL); Maldives’ Male International Airport (MLE); Oman’s Muscat International Airport (MCT) and Salalah International Airport (SLL); Seychelles International Airport (SEZ); Singapore Changi Airport (SIN); and Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport (EBB).

“Despite the pandemic, we at Qatar Airways have continued to expand our U.S. presence by building strong relationships with our strategic airline partners in the region and constantly optimizing our connections between the U.S. and our growing network of over 130 destinations,” Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said.

