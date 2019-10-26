JetBlue Considering Charging $5 to Check Carry-On
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 26, 2019
JetBlue Airways is trying to alleviate the issues with overhead bin space.
But they want you to pay for it.
The carrier is experimenting with a new fee in which it would charge $5 to check your carry-on bag at the ticket counter instead of bringing it through security and lugging it through the airport to your gate.
The hope is to cut down on the time it takes on the plane while passengers try to find overhead bin space—and, in turn, cut down on the sometimes contentious arguments that take place between passengers, and between passengers and crew.
The carry-on must adhere to airline regulations for size and weight.
It’s an ambitious plan, but it seems a little backward. If an airline really wanted passengers to give up their carry-on, perhaps giving the passenger $5, or even a drink coupon, would be more of an incentive than actually charging the passenger.
Nonetheless, JetBlue confirmed to USA TODAY it is running a trial at Orlando International Airport to gauge customer interest.
"We are testing a new feature in our Orlando ticketing lobby allowing travelers to check a carry-on bag meeting certain size and weight requirements," Philip Stewart, the airline's corporate communications manager, told the paper. "In an effort to streamline the travel experience, we hope customers will enjoy carrying fewer bags through security and a quicker boarding process at the gate. We look forward to gathering feedback on this trial from our customers and crew members."
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS