JetBlue Helping Make At-Home COVID-19 Testing More Accessible
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 28, 2020
JetBlue is partnering with performance healthcare technology platform Vault Health to make it easier for travelers visiting destinations requiring negative COVID-19 test results this fall.
The airline announced on Monday that Vault Health will handle all of the testing and provide JetBlue customers with discounts in addition to a dedicated customer support phone line.
The convenient at-home saliva tests will be administered via online video connection through Vault Health with the help of a test supervisor. Afterward, the sample will be overnighted to a lab for processing and analysis. Results will be provided in no more than 72 hours.
Travelers should keep in mind that not all destinations accept PCR tests administered at home or from saliva. Contact your travel advisor or thoroughly research your destination or reentry travel requirements to avoid potential disruptions.
"We continue to hear from health officials that testing is incredibly important in the fight against the coronavirus, and we want to make sure our customers have options for testing, especially prior to travel," said JetBlue's president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty, in a statement. "As more and more regions reopen, many are requiring test results to enter. Now with easier testing options, those safety requirements may not be a deterrent for travel, but rather provide greater public health and peace of mind with little inconvenience."
"We are so happy to be able to provide JetBlue customers peace of mind during their travels," added Jason Feldman, Vault Health founder and CEO. "This saliva test is one of the most reliable and accurate COVID tests available in the country with a fast turnaround time to results."
JetBlue customers with current reservations can visit Vault Health's dedicated landing page at learn.vaulthealth.com/jetblue to start the process and receive a discount on COVID-19 testing.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS