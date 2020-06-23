JetBlue Launches Cash + Points Redemption Option for TrueBlue Members
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 23, 2020
Need more frequent flyer points to cover the full cost of a trip?
Looking for options?
If you’re a JetBlue Airways TrueBlue member, the airline has a program for you.
JetBlue today announced it is launching a Cash + Points redemption option for customers who are ready to book travel but do not have enough loyalty points to cover the full cost of their itinerary. Available when booking directly with JetBlue, TrueBlue members are now able to make up the difference by using a combination of cash and points.
With this new option, JetBlue customers now have added flexibility to book travel when convenient. The program comes at a time when travelers have been less likely to earn loyalty points due to a lowered demand for travel. Airlines have been devastated since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and only now are carriers seeing an uptick in bookings.
Cash + Points also ensures JetBlue’s TrueBlue program remains relevant for leisure customers who may be traveling less frequently but would still like opportunities to redeem the points they have earned.
“Cash + Points offers even more value and flexibility for customers when they are ready to travel again,” Don Uselmann, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and personalization, said in a statement. “With TrueBlue, we’re always looking to offer as many options as possible and further reward members. Cash + Points gives customers with at least 500 points the option to save money by redeeming points for their JetBlue flight purchases.”
