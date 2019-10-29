JetBlue Teams With Gladly to Improve Customer Service
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 29, 2019
JetBlue announced a new partnership with Gladly to offer live chat from within their branded mobile applications.
The updated JetBlue mobile app enhanced by Gladly will give customers the ability to chat with its customer support team in real-time. The service is in addition to the other support options, including voice, email, chat, text and social messaging.
The Gladly service utilizes the same mobile in-app chat experience that JetBlue agents currently use to communicate with customers via all other channels, which will allow employees to get up to speed quickly with no new software to learn.
“Our partnership with Gladly has always been about meeting customers where they are, on any channel they chose,” JetBlue Vice President Frankie Littleford said in a statement. “Whether that’s through voice, web chat, SMS or email, Gladly helps us stay true to our spirit of innovation and putting customers at the center of everything that we’ve done since our very first flight.”
“We’re excited to extend the convenience for customers to chat with our team without ever having to leave our mobile app,” Littleford continued. “Adding the app to our lineup of customer service channels has given crewmembers the ability to better serve customers when they’re most likely to need support: while they’re traveling.”
Gladly also keeps all of the historical contexts of the conversation between customers and JetBlue employees in a single place so customers avoid having to repeat and recap their stories. Agents can make the conversations easier by picking up the right where they left off.
The partnership between Gladly and JetBlue also offers an easy way to engage with support for customers, reduce costs for teams by moving customers to less expensive channels and integrate the system in days, not weeks.
Built for the way people communicate today, Gladly powers agents to help customers in a personalized way, which is a new approach to customer service that puts people first, every time.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS