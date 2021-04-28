JetBlue’s First Airbus A220-300 Enters Scheduled Service
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 28, 2021
JetBlue Airways’ first Airbus A220-300 aircraft entered service on Monday with the first revenue flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Tampa International Airport (TPA).
The aircraft – which was assembled at Airbus' U.S. production facility in Mobile, Ala. – is scheduled to operate between the Northeast and Florida for the next several weeks.
JetBlue’s second A220 is on track for delivery later this week, with the third expected to arrive next month.
“We selected the Airbus A220 nearly three years ago knowing its cost savings, superior performance and customer-friendly design would evolve our fleet for the long-term future,” Ursula Hurley, head of JetBlue’s treasury and investor relations, said in a statement. “These factors, which initially led us to select the A220, are now more important than ever as we navigate the new travel environment with a steady hand and a long-term view on recovery. (The) introduction of our first A220 into scheduled service allows us to continue to execute our low-cost business model and enables JetBlue to continue to offer low fares to more customers.”
The A220 boasts a nearly 30 percent lower direct operating cost per seat than JetBlue’s existing E190 fleet. Lower seat costs come from both fuel and non-fuel savings. The A220 fleet will also help to further reset JetBlue's maintenance costs well into the decade. With a range of up to 3,350 nautical miles and a 40 percent lower fuel burn per seat than JetBlue's E190 aircraft, the favorable economics open the door to new markets and routes that would have been unprofitable with JetBlue's existing fleet.
"(This) first JetBlue A220 commercial flight marks the culmination of our A220 journey coming to life,” said Rob Dewar, SVP, A220 Customer Satisfaction & Services and Product Policy at Airbus. “Having JetBlue – an ultramodern airline –flying customers onboard the newest and most stylish member of its fleet captures the spirit of our vision when we designed the A220 as a truly innovative single-aisle aircraft. The A220 is an industry leader, setting the standard in cabin comfort, operating economics, environmental footprint and digital capability.”
