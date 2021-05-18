La Compagnie To Resume Flights in June
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 18, 2021
La Compagnie, the boutique, all-business-class airline that only flies between France and New York, is set to resume flights next month after shuttering for much of the past year due to the pandemic.
La Compagnie will have flights between Paris Orly (ORY) and New York Newark (EWR) from June this year. From July, the carrier will also resume flights between the French Riviera’s Nice (NCE) and New York, according to the aviation blog The Point Guy.
La Compagnie burst on the scene in 2014 with the unique concept of flying a limited-seat plane of 76 all business class lie-flat seats, coupled with the exclusivity of flying only between France and New York.
Now that it has resumed, the Paris flights are on sale for the twice-weekly frequency on Fridays and Sundays from June 13, 2021, increasing to daily from June 25, 2021, though the airline says those days are still pending government authorization. It will tentatively operate on the following schedule:
The Nice flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays east-bound, and Tuesdays and Saturdays west-bound starting July 2, 2021.
The Points Guy called the flights on La Compagnie “arguably the closest you can experience to a private jet on a commercial jet across the Atlantic.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on New York, France
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS