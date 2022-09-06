Last updated: 01:36 PM ET, Tue September 06 2022

Labor Day Weekend Airline Travel Exceeds 2019 Level

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 06, 2022

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Passengers moving through Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

2019 will always be the benchmark for comparison in the travel industry, a dividing line between normalcy and the February 2020 emergency of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the chaotic summer of air travel came to a close Monday with the end of the Labor Day holiday weekend, airlines could finally smile and see in black-and-white a return to normalcy.

ADVERTISING

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced this morning that its agents screened 8.76 million travelers during Labor Day weekend, exceeding 2019 passenger screening volumes for the first time over a holiday weekend

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Business travelers.

Airlines Placing Their Faith in Return of Business Travel

plane, airplane, globe, flight, booking, tickets, airfare, laptop, online, search

Google to Phase Out Book on Google Flight Option

Business team working together with laptops and charts

Travelport, Amex Global Business Travel Renew Partnership

Friends waiting for the train at station.

Amtrak Unveils Enhancements for Share Fare Program

The TSA defines the time period as Friday, September 2, to Monday, September 5.

The 8.76 million fliers represent 102 percent of volume when compared to the same pre-pandemic holiday weekend in 2019 and is the first time that a holiday weekend passenger screening volume exceeds that of 2019.

In 2019, Labor Day was on Monday, Sept. 2, and TSA screened 8.62 million passengers. Friday was the heaviest travel day this year with 2.48 million passengers. The TSA noted that during the four-day period this year, 94.9 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes in security lines and 01.7 percent of passengers in standard screening lanes waited less than 15 minutes.

“TSA’s highly trained and dedicated workforce facilitated secure travel for millions of passengers during the busy summer travel season with very little disruptions at the checkpoint,” TSA Acting Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “We were also able to continue the deployment of new technologies that facilitate stronger identity verification procedures and enhanced security screening for carry-on bags.”

That’s not to say airlines didn’t have issues. On Sunday and Monday, domestic carriers were forced to delay 8,000 flights and cancel another 224, according to data from FlightAware.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
plane, airplane, globe, flight, booking, tickets, airfare, laptop, online, search

Google to Phase Out Book on Google Flight Option

Allegiant Repays Obligations Under Cares Act Payroll Support Program

Spirit Airlines Pilots Want a Raise Before JetBlue Acquisition

How To Take Advantage of Fall’s Lower Airfares

Which Airlines Involuntarily Bump the Most Passengers?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS