Madeira, Portugal Gets Direct Flight From JFK
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 13, 2022
This one is for the oenophile, or would-be oenophile, in you.
SATA Azores Airlines, along with the Madeira Promotion Bureau, has announced it will begin offering direct flight service from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Madeira International Airport in Madeira, Portugal, beginning November 3 of this year.
With a flight time of approximately seven hours from NYC to the capital city of Funchal, the direct flight makes Madeira even more accessible for Americans looking for a European island vacation with an impressive scene, outdoor adventure, and rich culture.
“This is a very happy moment for the Autonomous Region of Madeira regarding the groundbreaking Madeira-New York connection all year round. Such an important step for the market itself and people willing to travel all year,” Eduardo Jesus, President of Madeira Promotion Bureau and Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture, said in a statement.
The tiny island, southeast of Portugal and east of Morocco, is a picturesque, jaw-dropping visit set in the Atlantic Ocean. Its beauty stands on its own, but the famous Portuguese wines produced from the island are a bonus.
The flight is actually a relaunch of a flight that first took off almost a year ago in late 2021. Now it will become a daily flight out of JFK.
For a limited time, travelers can receive a 30% discount valid for 2022 and 2023, winter and summer flights by entering the promotional code E0D0B5 when booking online. This offer is available exclusively at Azores Airlines website, https://www.azoresairlines.pt/
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
-
For more information on Portugal
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS