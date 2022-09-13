Last updated: 02:40 PM ET, Tue September 13 2022

Madeira, Portugal Gets Direct Flight From JFK

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 13, 2022

Madeira, outdoor activities in Madeira
Bica da Cana, a scenic point along a hiking trail in central Madeira. (photo via Madeira)

This one is for the oenophile, or would-be oenophile, in you.

SATA Azores Airlines, along with the Madeira Promotion Bureau, has announced it will begin offering direct flight service from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Madeira International Airport in Madeira, Portugal, beginning November 3 of this year.

With a flight time of approximately seven hours from NYC to the capital city of Funchal, the direct flight makes Madeira even more accessible for Americans looking for a European island vacation with an impressive scene, outdoor adventure, and rich culture.

“This is a very happy moment for the Autonomous Region of Madeira regarding the groundbreaking Madeira-New York connection all year round. Such an important step for the market itself and people willing to travel all year,” Eduardo Jesus, President of Madeira Promotion Bureau and Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture, said in a statement.

The tiny island, southeast of Portugal and east of Morocco, is a picturesque, jaw-dropping visit set in the Atlantic Ocean. Its beauty stands on its own, but the famous Portuguese wines produced from the island are a bonus.

The flight is actually a relaunch of a flight that first took off almost a year ago in late 2021. Now it will become a daily flight out of JFK.

For a limited time, travelers can receive a 30% discount valid for 2022 and 2023, winter and summer flights by entering the promotional code E0D0B5 when booking online. This offer is available exclusively at Azores Airlines website, https://www.azoresairlines.pt/en and will be followed by additional co-branding campaigns and promotional activities in the U.S.

